Karl Marx

right-wing libertalists

libertarians

night-watchman state

minimal state

anarcho-capitalist

anarchists



[Addendum: After the article in Ilta-Sanomat was published, the entry "State of Finland" in the Business information system has been changed into the form "State of Finland/HIghway areas of Varkaus".]

In Ilta-Sanomat 21.05.2005 there was an article of Juha-Pekka Tikka, according to which the Business information system , a State's own register, has terminated the State of Finland already beginning from 1.1.1993.According to Ilta-Sanomat “The termination of the state was at his time the vision of, among others, on the post-revolution world, but today the thought is supported first and most by the.The expenditures of the Estimates of the State of Finland are this year in all about 38 milliard euros."According tothe Estimates of the State are indeed in need of trimming, but most libertarians would content to reduce the functions of the State to security and jurisdiction, to so calledor. Only a minority, the so calleds, wish to abolish the state altogether. The same objective is shared by other, though their views about how a stateless society would work differ from the ideals of anarcho-capitalists.