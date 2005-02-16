Globalization Institute Blog

Finally, "liberal" may well be the perfect word in most of the world -- the liberals in societies from China to Iran to South Africa to Argentina are supporters of human rights and free markets -- but its meaning has clearly been corrupted by contemporary American liberals.

The Jeffersonian philosophy that animates Cato's work has increasingly come to be called "libertarianism" or "market liberalism."

Because the Economist's philosophy has always been liberal, not conservative.

[To be fair, I must add, that many so called "liberal parties" in Europe support human rights and free markets only occasionally. But because of the European political system, where the political parties generally have to seek for allies and make compromises, that's the nature of the European political parties in general; even the socialist parties can't be trusted to always advocate socialist ideas. And of course as we all know, power does corrupt, and it also attracts power-thirsty opportunists like honey attracts flies. The names of the parties can be misleading, too. The Social Democrat Party of Portugal, for instance, is actually a conservative party, and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia is a nationalist-populist party.

The true liberals can usually be found outside the political parties. As



The true liberals can usually be found outside the political parties. As

Ludwig von Mises

put it in his book

Liberalism, The Classical Tradition

(

Liberalismus

, 1927), "

There can be no more grievous misunderstanding of the meaning and nature of liberalism than to think that it would be possible to secure the victory of liberal ideas by resorting to the methods employed today by the other political parties.

" -- On the other hand, as

Pericles

put it, "

Just because you do not take an interest in politics doesn't mean politics won't take an interest in you

", so I'm afraid we can't trust politics in the hands of conservatives and socialists only, and concentrate on something more pleasant.]

[Addendum: While the British organisations called "libertarian" seem to be libertarian in this sense, in the common language, and even in the British media, it seems that "libertarian" often refers to anybody who supports full personal liberty regardless to what kind of economic policy that person supports, or vice versa, a person who supports full economic liberty regardless to what kind of policy that person supports regarding the personal liberty .]

Frédéric Bastiat

Lectures on the Principles of Political Obligation

Prologema to Ethics

new liberalism

As we have seen, Toryism and Liberalism originally emerged, the one from militancy and the other from industrialism. The one stood for the régime of status and the other for the régime of contract -- the one for that system of compulsory cooperation which accompanies the legal inequality of classes, and the other for that voluntary cooperation which accompanies their legal equality; and beyond all question the early acts of the two parties were respectively for the maintenance of agencies which effect this compulsory cooperation, and for the weakening or curbing of them. Manifestly the implication is that, in so far as it has been extending the system of compulsion, what is now called Liberalism is a new form of Toryism.

The first essay, The New Toryism, is of primary importance just now, because it shows the contrast between the aims and methods of early Liberalism and those of modern Liberalism. In these days we hear a great deal about Liberalism, Liberal principles and policies, in the conduct of our public life. All sorts and conditions of men put themselves forward on the public stage as Liberals; they call those who oppose them Tories, and get credit with the public thereby. In the public mind, Liberalism is a term of honour, while Toryism -- especially "economic Toryism" -- is a term of reproach. Needless to say, these terms are never examined; the self-styled Liberal is taken popularly at the face value his pretensions, and policies which are put forth as Liberal are accepted in the same unreflecting way. This being so, it is useful to see what the historic sense of the term is, and to see how far the aims and methods of latter-day Liberalism can be brought into correspondence with it; and how far, therefore, the latter-day Liberal is entitled to bear that name.

In the United States, where it has become almost impossible to use "liberal" in the sense in which I have used it, the term "libertarian" has been used instead. It may be the answer; but for my part I find it singularly unattractive. For my taste it carries too much the flavor of a manufactured term and of a substitute. What I should want is a word which describes the party of life, the party that favors free growth and spontaneous evolution. But I have racked my brain unsuccessfully to find a descriptive term which commends itself.

Road to Serfdom

I'm not a conservative. I never have been a conservative. Hayek was not a conservative. The book that follows this one in Hayek's list was "The Constitution of Liberty," a great book, and he has an appendix to it entitled "Why I Am Not a Conservative." We are radicals. We want to get to the root of things. We are liberals in the true meaning of that term -- of and concerned with freedom. We are not liberals in the current distorted sense of the term -- people who are liberal with other people's money.