Tervetuloa / Welcome
Päätinpä sitten minäkin aloittaa weblogin. Kirjoittelen tänne suomeksi ja/tai englanniksi, kumpi milloinkin sattuu miellyttämään minua. Kutsun itseäni mieluiten liberaaliksi, mutta tarkemmin ottaen minua voisi kuvata termeillä klassinen liberaali, markkinaliberaali tai libertaari. Kirjoitukseni on kirjoitettu lähinnä tästä näkökulmasta.
So I decided to start a weblog, as well. I will write here in Finnish and/or in English, whichever happens to please me the most at the moment. I prefer to call myself liberal, but I could be described more precisely as a classical liberal, market liberal or libertarian. My writings are written mostly from this point of view.
Patrick, moi! Congrats on your new weblog. Many thanks for posting a link to my weblog, Finland for Thought.
I'll be a regular reader here from now on. I'm looking forward to many future English articles on here from you (your English is perfect!). I'll try my best to translate all the Finnish material.
- Phil
