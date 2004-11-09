Päätinpä sitten minäkin aloittaa weblogin. Kirjoittelen tänne suomeksi ja/tai englanniksi, kumpi milloinkin sattuu miellyttämään minua. Kutsun itseäni mieluiten liberaaliksi, mutta tarkemmin ottaen minua voisi kuvata termeillä klassinen liberaali, markkinaliberaali tai libertaari. Kirjoitukseni on kirjoitettu lähinnä tästä näkökulmasta.So I decided to start a weblog, as well. I will write here in Finnish and/or in English, whichever happens to please me the most at the moment. I prefer to call myself liberal, but I could be described more precisely as a classical liberal, market liberal or libertarian. My writings are written mostly from this point of view.